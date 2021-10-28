You are here: HomeSports2021 10 28Article 1389901

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jose Mourinho raves about Felix Afena-Gyan’s debut game for AS Roma

AS Roma gaffer Jose Mourinho has indicated his delight with the debut performance of Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan in the win against Cagliari on Wednesday.

Afena-Gyan has established himself in the Giallorossi’s second team this term.

The highly-rated teenager was handed his bow in the Italian top-flight on Wednesday — coming on for Matias Vina in the 57th minute when Roma were down by 1-0 at the Sardegna Arena.

Afena-Gyan gave a superb account of himself as goals from Roger Ibanez and Lorenzo Pellegrini saw Roma clinch a 2-1 victory.

Mourinho was clearly elated with the display of the Ghanaian wiz-kid while heaping plaudits on the team.