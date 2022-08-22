Jose Mourinho defends Afena-Gyan after media blame Ghanaian for Wijnaldum's long-term injury

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho has denied that Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is to blame for Georgino Wijnaldum's long-term injury sustained in training.



Wijnadulm, who joined the club on loan two weeks ago, fractured his tibia during training and could be out for a long time.



Several news outlets reported that the injury sustained by the Netherlands international was a result of Afena-Gyan's tackle.



In an Instagram post, Jose slammed the report and called the reporters "scum" for blaming the incident on a "top kid Felix."



"Sometimes football can be shit. In only 2 weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities ❤️ (his football qualities we already knew). Sadly, In a very unfortunate accident, he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time. But it’s not just football to be shit sometimes, people can also be… Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix could be responsible for what happened are real scum. Let’s all be together tonight: we play for @officialasroma, for gwijnaldum and for @ohenegyanfelix9."



The extent of Wijnaldum's injury is currently unknown, as the club stated that "the player will undergo further assessments in the coming days."



