Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jose Mourinho buys Afena Gyan his favourite sneakers

Mourinho got Afena Gyan the sneakers he wanted play videoMourinho got Afena Gyan the sneakers he wanted

Mourinho promised to buy Afena Gyan sneakers if he scored a goal

The Ghanaian came on as a substitute and scored 2 goals

Mourinho on Monday handed over the sneakers to the player

Jose Mourinho has honoured his promise to buy Ghanaian teenage sensation, Felix Afena Gyan, sneakers after scoring over the weekend for AS Roma.

Afena Gyan registered a brace for Genoa in the Serie A at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Roma had struggled to score a goal in the first half and when Mourinho called on his young chap, he delivered to his expectation saving both his club and manager.

However, before the game, the Portuguese coach promised to buy expensive sneakers for the 18-year-old when he opens his goal-scoring account.

“I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots,” Mourinho told DAZN.


GhanaWeb can report that Mourinho has honoured his promise to buy sneakers for Afena Gyan.

The gaffer handed over the €800 Balenciaga sneakers to the young attacker to his amazement.

Watch video below

