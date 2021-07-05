Jordi Osei-Tutu begins training with Arsenal after injury return

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021
Source: footballghana.com
English-born Ghanaian Jordi Osei Tutu has returned to training with Arsenal after making an injury return.
The enterprising full-back spent last season on-loan at Championship side Cardiff City.
Osei-Tutu endured a difficult campaign due to injuries making only nine appearances for the side in the just-ended season.
He ended the campaign with an ankle ligament problem.
However, after returning to parent club, Arsenal, he has started training with the U-23 team ahead of the 2021/22 season.
He had a full training last Thursday as he seeks to break into the first team for the upcoming season.
Osei-Tutu could earn promotion to the senior team this season should the Gunners cash in on Hector Bellerin who is wanted by Real Sociedad.