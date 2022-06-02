Jordan shines but Andre Ayew huffs and puffs against Madagascar

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Jordan Ayew will look back on his performance against Madagascar and count it as one of the best games he has played in the Black Stars shirt.



Ghana recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Madagascar in their 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations opener on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



The Crystal Palace striker was one of the best players in the match if not the best on the pitch.



Although Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena Gyan, and Osman Bukari were on the scoresheet, Jordan Ayew's performance cannot be swept under the carpet because it's 'just Madagascar'.



He tormented Madagascar's full-back, Loic Lapoussin with his pace and quick feet.



He was a cut in the throat for Loic, beating him in almost all the one-v-ones.



Jordan Ayew looked much sharper, aggressive, and more direct on the left flank. He was just unlucky not to score.



The 29-year-old has not scored for Ghana since March 2021 and was desperate to end the long-standing drought.



Ghana's first attempt at goal was from Jordan. He cut inside and fired one to the far post but goalkeeper, Razakanirina Rakotohasimbola, pulled a stunning save to palm the ball for a corner.



Jordan, a few minutes later came asking with another ambitious drive from just outside the box, and again the goalkeeper had an answer.



Generally, his combination with left-back, Baba Rahman, was superb as they showed good chemistry between them.







Jordan Ayew was simply superb on the night but the same cannot be said about his brother and skipper of the team, Andre Dede Ayew.



Andre seemed like a boy who was lost at the market center on his first day. He interrupted the teams' build-up a couple of times, made bad runs into positions he wasn't supposed to be, dived into unnecessary tackles, and so on.



His role could not be defined. Although he played as the playmaker, nothing about his movement and contribution showed that he was orchestrating the play in the final third especially.



Andre Ayew's performance will prove a headache for coach Otto Addo who will now have a number of questions on his mind.



Where does Andre Ayew play in his attack, which role suits him, and whether he has to continuously stick with him? He will however be hoping that the underwhelming display is just a bad in the office for his skipper and not a reflection of his current level.