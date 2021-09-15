Jordan Opoku is the best player I played with - Naby Keita

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Naby Keita shared the dressing room with Jordan Opoku for more than a year
• He has singled out Jordan Opoku as the best he played with at Asante Kotoko
• Keita won the NC Cup in 2019 with Asante Kotoko
Former Asante Kotoko striker, Naby Keita, has named former teammate Jordan Opoku as the best player he played with, in the Ghana Premier League.
Naby Keita shared the same dressing room with attacking midfielder Jordan Opoku in 2019 when the veteran joined the Porcupine Warriors for his third stint having first joined the club in 2006.
But reflecting on his time at Asante Kotoko, Naby Keita who left the Kumasi-based club ahead of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League has showered praises on Jordan Opoku for his excellent qualities on the field of play.
“Since I played Kotoko, Jordan Opoku was my best player; I never saw a good player like him in the team,” Keita told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM in an interview.
Naby Keita won the 2019 Normalization Committee Cup with Asante Kotoko and was part of the team that got to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup under former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.