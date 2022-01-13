You are here: HomeSports2022 01 13Article 1443661

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Jordan Opoku hopes to coach his former club Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Jordan Opoku has revealed that he desires to coach his former club, Asante Kotoko, or any other local football club in Ghana.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Jordan indicated that as a retiree, he plans to make good use of his football knowledge and experience as a coach.

"For Ghana, I'll like to coach Kotoko and even all the big teams in Ghana; Ashgold, Kotoko, Hearts. It doesn't matter which team. It is a job, and I have to deliver on the field," Jordan told host DJ Nyaami.

Reacting to whether or not he has any formal coaching training, Jordon responded negatively. He believes that formal training without experience is impossible.

"I believe I have to get the practical knowledge more so that when I'm on the field, I'll know what to teach the players," he said.

Jordan added that he plans to consult the management team of Asante Kotoko for a ceremonial match to commemorate his retirement.

