Jordan Mintah wins golden boot in Malaysia

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah has claimed goal king price for the 2021/22 football season in Malaysia.



During the season, the hardworking striker excelled for his club, Terengganu II, in the second-tier league.



Mintah finished the season as the top scorer, having scored 16 goals in 15 games.



In response to the award, the forward expressed gratitude to his teammates, his club's coaching staff, and Terengganu II fans.



Mintah joined Terengganu in 2019 as a high-profile player after winning the top scorer award in the Philippines with an incredible 31 goals in 24 appearances last season.



He also won the golden shoe award in the previous season with 19 goals.



Mintah was a cult hero in the Philippines where he dazzled with his immense quality and goal-scoring prowess.



He is expected to be key for Terengganu FC where his goal-scoring prowess will be relied on to deliver the domestic trophy.



The former Wassaman United and Stallion FC striker was adjudged the discovery of the 2011/2012 MTN FA Cup.



