Jordan Fitness: Meet the former basketball player who now trains Ghana’s football stars

Ghanaian physical trainer, Jordan Fitness, has recently been in the trend for training most of Ghana’s big-name players on holiday.



He came to light after he was spotted training Southampton's Mohammed Salisu, having trained Andre Ayew in May 2022, when he arrived for the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Therefore, GhanaWeb take a look into the profile of Jordan Fitness.



Assistant coach at Tema Youth



Enoch Daitey is a certified football coach and a fitness specialist. He is an assistant coach for Division side Tema Youth.



He doubles as the clubs' physical trainer due to his apt tutelage of fitness.



Former basketball player



According to sports journalist, Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, who happened to be Enoch's colleague at High School, the trainer started as a basketball player.



Brenya in a tweet said Enoch was really good at basketball, hence, his friends named him after basketball great, Michael Jordan.



"A proper sportsman right secondary school days. Was an amazing basketball player hence the name Jordan," Brenya tweeted.



That is how he got the name Jordan Enoch Daitey.



Worked under Kosta Papic at Hearts of Oak



While giving insight about Jordan, Brenya mentioned that the trainer worked with Hearts of Oak during the 2020/2021 season under former head coach, Kosta Papic.



"Let me tell you guys some secret, last season under Papic he doubled as the physical trainer of the team. He will coach Tema Youth in the morning and join Hearts in the afternoon."



He is the CEO of Jordan Fitness



Jordan has his own fitness firm dubbed 'Jordan Fitness'. The fitness firm is dedicated to putting footballers in shape.



Due to his essential work, many Ghanaian players based abroad trained with him whenever they visit Ghana during their off-seasons.



Top Ghanaian players he has trained



Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Mohammed Salisu, Emmanuel Boateng, Afriyie Acquah, Joseph Paintsil, former Bayern Munich female captain, Eunice Beckmann and a host of others.









