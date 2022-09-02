Jordan Ayew reveals how Vieira has improved him and new Crystal Palace role

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: goal.com

Crystal Palace versatile attacker Jordan Ayew says he is constantly improving under the guidance of manager Patrick Vieira.



The Ghana international has been a regular for the Eagles and last season he played 31 Premier League matches, scored three goals and provided as many assists. This season, he has been involved in all five top-tier matches his team has played.



"He [Vieira] has been really good to me. I really enjoy working under him. I am improving on and off the field," Ayew said as quoted by the club's website.



"He speaks to me a lot, so that helps as a player. When you have the confidence of the coach, there’s nothing better. I want to thank him and the staff because they have been really good to me...



"I am enjoying myself, I'm improving and I can't do much more."



Prior to Vieira's arrival, the Black Stars attacker was playing as a centre-forward. However, he now has a new role and has explained the sacrifices he is making to fit into it.



"He has come in and obviously had to adjust my style a bit because I'm more of a No.9, but he told me that he wants me to play on the right and that I can do well there," Ayew revealed.



"I am trying to do my best, trying to improve each day at the training ground. There is more to come from me.



"I feel very fit. I try to look after myself as well because it's an important thing to stay fit. What I’ve been doing for the past seven or eight years since coming to the Premier League is working for me, and I feel fitter and fitter each year.



"I make sure when I go home I have no regrets. Maybe I could have a bad game, but in terms of desire and passion I make sure I'm always at it. That’s what I try to do."



After a 1-1 draw with Brentford in a midweek Premier League game, Palace will be away at Newcastle on Saturday.