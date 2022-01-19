Jordan Ayew refuses to apologize to Ghanaians after Black Stars' disastrous AFCON display

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Ghana exit AFCON group stage after defeat to Comoros



Black Stars to land in Ghana on Thursday



Jordan Ayew urges teammate to keep their heads up after AFCON exit



Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has refused to apologies to Ghanaians after Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Jordan, although he shares the frustrations of Ghanaians, the Blacks Sars have a young group and that made things difficult.



Ghana bust out of the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon without a winning a single game including a 3-2 loss to debutants Comoros.



Jordan Ayew when asked whether or not he would apologies to Ghanaians for the shameful performance, he said “you know we have a lot of players who are having their first Africa Cup of Nations and that is not easy. Because my first Africa Cup of Nations was in 2012 and for the first time it was difficult for me so I think we have got a lot of good players but we are building and bumps happens in life so we just have to stand up.





I hope Ghanaians will understand. I understand their frustration but we are all men and we play football and you have to stand up for any bumps you get so it’s all good."



Ghana's early exit means this is the first time in 58 years that the Black Stars failed to win at least one match in the group stages.



The squad led by head coach, Milovan Rajevac are expected to land in Ghana on Thursday, January 20, 2022.