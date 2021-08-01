Jordan Ayew praises Crystal Palace academy players

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew praised Crystal Palace academy players after playing with them on Saturday in a pre-season friendly match against Reading FC.



Ayew scored in Palace' 3-1 triumph at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with most of the youngsters selected by manager Patrick Vieira.



The Black Stars forward was left impressed by them. According to him, the players' performance demonstrates the positive direction of the club.



“It’s not easy, because I’m not used to that,” Ayew admitted of playing with the young Eagles. “But that shows the club is moving in a different direction and it's positive. They’re doing really well, and I’m pleased for them.



“I’m pleased for them and as well for the club because it shows that we’re moving in the right direction."



The goal is good for Ayew's confidence heading into the new season as he hopes to impress, after having endured a difficult 2020/21 as he scored just one goal.