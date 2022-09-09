Jordan Ayew opens up on his relationship with Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has revealed that he is having a good time at Crystal Palace under French coach, Patrick Vieira.



Jordan Ayew has been one of the most consistent players for Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira even though the Ghanaian striker has been struggling to score goals.



While many believe that Jordan Ayew has been struggling with goals because of a change in position under Vieira, the 30-year-old striker has said that he is rather enjoying life under the Frenchman and he loves his new role.



“He’s being so good to me, since he came in he’s made me understand football differently now, change my position, put me on the right, and trying to make me improve there because he believes that I can do a very good job.”



“I still believe that I’m still a number 9 despite playing on the right in recent times. I’m really happy under him because I feel that I am proving on and off the field and there is more to come from him as well as a manager because I think he is a future big coach and I think he will have a good career as a manager,” Jordan Ayew said in an interview with SuperSport.



Jordan Ayew has featured in all of Crystal Palace's games in the 2022/2023 English Premier League season and has scored a goal.



