Jordan Ayew on target as Crystal Palace beat Millwall 5-4 in preseason friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored in Crystal Palace’s 5-4 win against Millwall in the preseason.



The game came off at the CPFC academy.



Crystal Palace scored the opening goal in the third minute through Ebes, who places his effort into the bottom corner.



Milwall equalized two minutes later before Jordan Ayew restored the lead for Crystal Palace in 17th minute with a volley.



Millwall draw level in the 34th minute with the equalizer before the halftime break.



Jordan Ayew lasted just 45 minutes in the game and was replaced in the second half as Coach Patrick Vieria assess his players ahead of the new season.



Jeffrey Schlupp was in action for Palace and also lasted 65 minutes in the game before being substituted.



Jake O’Brien put Palace in the lead once again in the 65th minute with a header from a cross.



Christian Benteke increased the lead for Crystal Palace with the fourth goal of the game in the 68th minute.



Milwall reduced the deficit with a third goal in the 74th minute and got the equalizer to make it 4-4 in the 81st minute.



Rak-Sakyi scored the winning goal for Crystal Palace in the 82nd minute.