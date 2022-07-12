Jordan Ayew named in Crystal Palace squad for Singapore and Australia tour

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been named in the Crystal Palace squad for Singapore and Australia tour.
Ayew together with his compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp has been included in the 26-man squad on tour for matches against Liverpool in Singapore (15 July), Manchester United in Melbourne (19 July), and Leeds United in Perth (22 July).
The former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward has struggled to find the back of the net and dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons last season when he scored three goals in 31 appearances.
However, he began the pre-season on a good note by scoring on his return to action in Crystal Palace’s 5-4 victory over Millwall.
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Vicente Guaita
Jack Butland
Remi Matthews
DEFENDERS
Joachim Andersen
Nathaniel Clyne
Tyrick Mitchell
Joel Ward
Tayo Adaramola
Jake O’Brien
Cardo Siddik
Dan Quick
Kaden Rodney
MIDFIELDERS
Luka Milivojevic
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Malcolm Ebiowei
Jadan Raymond
Malachi Boateng
David Ozoh
Killian Phillips
Scott Banks
FORWARDS
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Odsonne Edouard
Jordan Ayew
Rob Street
Victor Akinwale
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
Jordan Ayew has 18 goals in 79 international caps for the Black Stars of Ghana.
He is expected to start for the manager, Patrick Vieira when Crystal Palace opens next season’s English Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal in August.
Jordan is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.