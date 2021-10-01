Jordan Ayew lacking confidence – Patrick Viera

Sports News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Viera, has admitted striker Jordan Ayew is low on confidence.



Jordan Ayew has endured a difficult time in the premier league for the past two seasons having scored only once across both seasons and enduring a long-goal drought of 33 games without a goal.



The striker had a perfect opportunity to end his drought and seal all three points for Crystal Palace last Monday when he was put clean through on goal kind courtesy of a through pass from Christian Benteke but Ayew’s effort went wide off the post.



Ayew’s glorious miss would come back to haunt Palace late on as a deft chip from Neal Maupay in added-on time would cost the Eagles two points.



Viera reacting to Ayew’s miss in his post-match remarks admitted the striker’s miss was down to his lack of confidence in front of goal.



“Jordan was like every other player, everybody was really disappointed not to take the three points,” Vieira said after the game.



“Obviously Jordan missing the chance was important but when he doesn’t score, especially a forward, here is a lack of confidence and self-belief.



Viera also confessed he would work on Jordan Ayew to help the striker regain his confidence in front of goal.



“It is my responsibility to bring him back to what he can do and scoring goals.”