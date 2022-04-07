Jordan Ayew hopes to score more goals after scoring for Crystal Palace against Arsenal

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has set sights on scoring more goals for Crystal Palace after his second goal of the season against Arsenal on home turf.



The enterprising forward lasted 74 minutes as Palace inflicted a 3-0 win over the Gunners on Monday night.



Jordan scored his outfit second goal on the 24th minute and it was his first goal for club and country in 2022.



He has therefore set sights on scoring more goals for Palace.



“It’s a lovely pass [from Joachim Andersen],” he told Palace TV+.



“Obviously it’s on my left foot – people give me stick about my left foot, but today I think I showed them that I have a good left foot.”



“I just slotted it in. I’m very happy, and I hope it’s not the last goal I score. I hope there is more to come in the next few games.



“I’m pleased. As soon as I came back from AFCON, I didn’t really have game time, and today I had my opportunity so I'm happy to have taken it and happy to score as well.



“It has not been easy but we keep on pushing and working, and we’re happy it paid off.”