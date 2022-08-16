Jordan Ayew hails Crystal Palace’s great performance against Liverpool

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Crystal Palace attacker, Jordan Ayew has reacted to his side's performance in their 1-1 game against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday, August 15, 2022.



The Ghanaian attacker saw 63 minutes of action as Ivorian winger, Wilfred Zaha scored for Palace in the 32nd minute.



Liverpool were later reduced to 10 men after striker Darwin Nunez was sent off for headbutting a Palace player.



Luiz Diaz struck the net in the 61st minute to restore parity in the game and win a point for Liverpool after a gruelling 90 minutes of action.



After the game, Jordan Ayew took to social media to praise his teammate for their resilient performance and also hailed the efforts of Crystal Palace fans for travelling to support them



"Great performance last night. Thanks for the amazing away support, as always," Jordan Ayew tweeted.



Jordan Ayew has played all 2 games of Crystal Palace in the 2022/23 Premier League.





