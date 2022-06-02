Jordan Ayew did what I wanted - Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Afena Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has said he was satisfied with Jordan Ayew's performance in Ghana's win over Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



Jordan has gone another game without scoring for the Black Stars, taking his drought to 15 games since scoring against Sao Tome and Principe in March 2021.



According to Otto Addo, the Crystal Palace man came close to scoring in the match but the Barea goalkeeper, Razakanirina Rakotohasimbola was just excellent.



"The players who started [against Madagascar] deserved to do so, including Jordan [Ayew]. Jordan had good training sessions and he created some chances [during the game]. He himself had some chances; the [Madagascar] goalkeeper had an excellent day,” the Black Stars boss said.



Otto Addo continued that, Jordan not scoring is not a problem because the focus on is on executing his task and he did that to perfection.



“If you watch the Premier League, sometimes you can see Jordan score; his last goal was maybe three weeks ago. It’s not a big problem if somebody doesn’t score. For me, it’s about creating chances and doing well and that’s what he did today so I’m satisfied.”



AS Roma youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan set up Kudus Mohammed, before doubling the lead himself. Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.



Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.





