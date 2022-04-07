Jordan Ayew assures President Akufo Addo of full commitment to Black Stars at World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has given his word to President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Nana Akufo-Addo has been in the UK for business purposes where he met the country’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson at Downing Street.
President Akufo-Addo made a short trip to the Selhurst Park to watch Thomas Partey’s Arsenal take on Ayew and Schlupp’s Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.
Ayew - who hadn’t found the back of the net since last year December - doubled the Eagles’ lead after Jean-Philippe Mateta had netted the opener.
Palace went on to record a 3-0 victory over their London rivals.
In the wake of the game, Ayew met the President Akufo-Addo in London to discuss the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming global football fiesta in Qatar.
The former Olympique Marseille man assured President Akufo-Addo of his commitment to the course of the four-time Africa champions.
The short meeting was finalized with Ayew presenting President Akufo-Addo his Crystal Palace shirt.
Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last Tuesday.
A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.
The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended goalless at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
Ghana would have to improve their performance level should they have any hope of leaving an indelible mark on the competition, having been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Also watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below: