Jordan Ayew assists goal for Crystal Palace in delightful 3-1 win against Everton

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jordan Ayew put up yet another outstanding performance today as he helped Crystal Palace to end a poor run of four matches without a win.



In a game against Everton at the Selhurst Park today, the striker started and last the entire duration of the contest in the English Premier League.



Five minutes to end the first half, Jordan Ayew showed his clash when he brilliantly assisted in-form midfielder Connor Gallagher to score to shoot Crystal Palace into the lead.



In the remainder of the game, the experienced striker played a key role for the home team as they went on to score two additional goals to dispatch Everton.



A James Tomkins equalizer in the 62nd minute plus a late stunning strike from Connor Gallagher did the trick for the Eagles while a Salomon Rondon equalizer after coming on served as the only consolation goal for the visitors.



Jordan Ayew’s form is good for Ghana as the Black Stars gear up for the 2021 AFCON in January.