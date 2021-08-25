Jordan Ayew, Amartey, Partey, others out of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

• All players based in England will not be available for the game against South Africa



• This means Amartey, Jordan, Partey and some other players invited by Akonnor will not make the trip to Johannesburg



• They will however feature in the game against Ethiopia in Cape Coast



Barring any last-minute u-turn, the Black Stars will be without all England-based players for the World Cup qualifier against South Africa.



This is after clubs in the Premier League and Champions League decided not to release their players who will be playing in countries marked "red" by UK health authorities.



The Black Stars are due to play the Bafana Bafana of South Africa and with the country marked rated a COVID-19 red list nation, players will not be allowed to travel to those country or come into contact with persons who recently left the country.



This is because per UK COVID-19 rules any arrival from a red list country is obliged to quarantine for ten days which will affect their availability for the clubs.



A statement from the Premier League on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 stated that “extensive talks” had taken place with the Football Association and government “to find a solution” but that “no exemption had been granted.”



It added that it “strongly supported” the move made by top-flight sides, which “will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries.



“Premier League clubs have always supported their players’ desires to represent their countries – this is a matter of pride for all concerned,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.



“However, clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances.



“Quarantine requirements mean that players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We understand the challenges that exist in the international match calendar and remain open to workable solutions.”



This means CK Akonnor’s side will be without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew and Brentford’s Tarique Fosu. Reading Right back Andy Yiadom will also not be available for the Black Stars.



The players could however be allowed to play the match Ethiopia on September 3 but will not play a part in the game in Johannesburg on September 6.



