Jonathan Mensah scores in Columbus Crew win over Atlanta

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah scored his first goal of the 2022 MLS campaign on Saturday, 28 May, to help Columbus Crew snatch a 2-1 win at Atlanta United.



The centre-back headed in a Pedro Santos corner kick 57 minutes into the match at the Mercedes Benz Stadium to give the visitors the lead.



Mensah was left unmarked inside the box and Santos' effort found him inside the box where the centre-back applied a powerful header.



He was making his 13th league appearance for the Blood and Gold this season.



Mensah will leave the Crew and head to Ghana to prepare with the national team for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.



His club and international teammate Yaw Yeboah, who lasted 53 minutes on the pitch, will also be heading to Accra.