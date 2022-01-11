Jonathan Mensah reacts to Black Stars defeat to Morocco in Group C opener 

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has reacted to the Black Stars defeat to Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars lost their game on Monday after a disappointing performance resulted in a 1-0 defeat against favorites Morocco.



Sofiane Boufal scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Morocco claim another win over the Black Stars.



Speaking after game, the experienced defender expressed his disappointment in the defeat but said they have to recover and prepare for subsequent games.



"We all disappointed, we lost because we playing for the results, we can't go back and change it, we just have to recover, prepare and then we go again" he said.



Ghana will play Gabon in their second game in Group C on Friday.