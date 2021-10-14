Jonathan Mensah praises Black Stars teammates for 'great' performance against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender, Jonathan Mensah has expressed satisfaction with the Black Stars' double win over Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Columbus Crew captain featured in both games as Ghana secured six maximum points during the international break.



"Embrace the grind. Two games, two wins. 6 points in the bank, a lot of work still to be done but the team performance over the two games was great," he posted on Twitter.



The Black Stars beat Zimbabwe in Cape Coast 3-1, with Mensah partnering Alexander Djiku in the heart of the defense.



The 30-year-old also starred as the Black Stars kept a clean sheet in Harare on Tuesday.



Ghana are still second in Group G and will travel to Addis Ababa in November to player Ethiopia before hosting group leaders South Africa in Cape Coast.



