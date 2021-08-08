Jonathan Mensah on target for Columbus Crew in MLS

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah scored a really good goal but it was not enough as Columbus Crew lost to Atlanta United in a Major League Soccer match played at Lower.com Field.



Jonathan Mensah's goal halved the deficit to 2-1 but the away side added the time and another consolation from Columbus meant the match ended 3-2 for Atlanta United.



The 31-year-old captain has now scored two goals for Columbus Crew this season - both headers.



On Saturday night, he met a corner from Lucas Zelarayan and powered it home with a ferocious header past Brad Guzan, who was in goal for Atlanta.



It was a low cross that required Mensah to do a lot and he got it absolutely spot-on as the ball ended up at the back of the net.



It is, however, unfortunate, Atalanta stole the three points for their first league victory away from home in 10 months.



