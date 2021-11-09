Jonathan Mensah is out of the Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

• Four invited players won’t be available for Ghana’s game against Ethiopia



• Jonathan Mensah has been ruled out of the games due to injury



• Thomas Partey and Gideon Mensah are also out of the two games



Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah, will miss the Black Stars World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and the Bafana Bafana's of South Africa.



Jonathan Mensah has joined the injury list of the Black Stars as Ghana prepares to jet off to South Africa for their matchday five game against Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirates stadium.



Thomas Teye Partey, Gideon Mensah, and striker Benjamin Tetteh have all been ruled out of the games for various degrees of injuries.



Coach Milovan Rajevac invited 28 players for the upcoming games that will decide Ghana’s faith in the World Cup qualifiers but three key players have pulled out of the squad.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11, before they will host the Bafana Bafana's on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports stadium.



South Africa currently occupies the top position on the Group G table as we prepare for the matchday five and six games in the FIFA World Cup qualifying games.



