Jonathan Mensah discharged from hospital after suffering head injury

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afena Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars



Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener



Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar



Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, has been discharged from the Clinica Girasol Hospital in Luanda after suffering a head injury in Ghana's game against Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



The Columbus Crew center-back suffered a concussion after a head clash with an opponent during a corner kick in the second half.



The former Udinese player was given emergency treatment on the pitch before being sent to the hospital.



The GFA via a video posted on Youtube have confirmed that the 31-year-old has been discharged and has joined his teammates as they prepare to fly back to Ghana.



The match ended in a one-all stalemate as Ghana failed to maintain their winning run in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



Kudus Mohammed put Ghana in front before Karl Namnganda got the home side back on level terms.



Despite the draw, Ghana still sit at top of the Group E after Angola failed to beat Madagascar.



Ghana are on the same points as Angola, 4 each, as 2 goals separate the two.





Watch the video below









Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







