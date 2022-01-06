Jon Benjamin jabs Saani Daara over AFCON prediction

2021 AFCON scheduled for January 9 to February 6



Jon Benjamin supports Ghana to win the 2021 AFCON



VAR to be used in 2021 AFCON



Former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, has taken a swipe at Ibrahim Saani Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association over the latter’s predictions about the 2021 AFCON.



Ibrahim Saani Daara, who now works as a CAF media officer on Monday tipped the Black Stars as the surprise package for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The 2021 AFCON kickstarts on Sunday, January 9, 2020, and the Black Stars are hoping to end Ghana’s wait for a trophy for the past four decades since last winning it in Libya in 1982.



“I hope the Black Stars will surprise Ghanaians positively. I am confident if Milovan Rajevac is able to put a squad together. If we have all our players fit and Kudus, Kamaldeen, Jordan, Wakaso all in good shape we can give any country a good run for their money”, Saanie Daara said on GTV’s Morning Show.



Reacting to this story in a Twitter post, Jon Benjamin used the word coefficient which characterized the media space in the wake of investigations into the 2014 World Cup debacle.



“Sounds like a very coefficient statement.



“I remember another former spokesman called Ibrahim Money Daara - whatever happened to him? Best of luck to the #BlackStars at #AFCON2022,” he tweeted.



TWI NEWS





Sounds like a very coefficient statement.



I remember another former spokesman called Ibrahim Money Daara - whatever happened to him?



Best of luck to the #BlackStars at #AFCON2022 ❤️????????⚽️ https://t.co/AWUh8my6GK