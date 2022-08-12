Jojo Wollacott takes over number one spot at Charlton Athletic

Sports News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s Black Stars first choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has been named as the first choice goalkeeper at English League One side Charlton Athletic FC.



The head coach for the Red and Blacks outfit, Ben Garner confirmed that the Ghanaian international is the new number one for the club after hitting top form.



He recently produced a masterclass performance for the club when they eliminated Championship team Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Cup (Qarabao Cup).



According to Ben Garner, the Ghanaian goalkeeper has been handed the number one spot at the club having hinted on the possible departure of Craig MacGillivray.



“There’s always a chance for every player while the window’s open. Craig is at an age where he wants to play football. He’s an established League One goalkeeper and it’s a hard decision not to play him because he’s a very good goalkeeper.



“But Jojo’s come in, he’s been given the number one shirt and I just felt that he’s hit good form at the start of the season and wanted to keep that going and get him building those relationships with his defenders etc. He did really well again.



“But Craig’s a fantastic goalkeeper as well. At the moment, we’re very fortunate to have two really good goalkeepers plus young Nathan Harness backing that up as well.” He said.



The Ghanaian has been in a fine form for the club since joining this Sumner from League Two in England, Swindon Town FC.