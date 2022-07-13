Jojo Wollacott should be Ghana's number one at World Cup - Ex-Black Stars goalie

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott joins English League One side Charlton Athletic



Wollacott wins the League Two goalkeeper of the year award



Wallacott features as Ghana qualify for the 2022 World Cup



Former Ghana international, Osei Boateng has thrown his weight behind Charlton Athletic goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott to command a starting position for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Jojo Wollacott has been the number choice for the Black Stars goalkeeping role since making his debut in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe in Cape Coast, in the absence of the injured Richard Ofori.



However, with the presence of Richard Ofori and the performance of Nurudeen Abdul Manaf in the 2022 Kirin Cup, it is not clear who will be starting the games for the Black Stars in Qatar.



Speaking about the goalkeeping options of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup, Osei Boateng backed Jojo Wollacott to start the games in the Mundial claiming that he is the best available option.



"It is not about luck but he (Jojo Wollacott) has worked hard for his position in the team because it was his performance in the playoffs that made us qualify ahead of Nigeria."



"He is the best we have at the moment and should start in the World Cup because we are not ready to monitor and invite other goalkeepers who are equally good," Osei Boateng said in an interview with Peace FM.



Jojo Wollacott has made ten appearances for Ghana since making his debut for the Black Stars in 2022.



JE/KPE