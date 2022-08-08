Jojo Wollacott shines as Charlton Athletic beat Derby County in EFL League One

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott was in action for Charlton Athletic in their 1-0 win over Derby County in the English Football League One on Saturday.



The 25-year-old, who lasted the entire duration of the game put up an impressive display by keeping a clean sheet for The Addicks as they kicked off their season at The Valley with a victory and stay unbeaten after two matches.



Corey Blackett-Taylor scored the only goal as Charlton recovered from a slow start to seal all three points.



The home side was fortunate to be level at the interval after Liam Rosenior's County created and wasted a slew of chances in the south London heat.



Striker James Collins guided his ninth-minute shot too close to Charlton goalkeeper Wollacott and then struck another effort against the base of the post in the final act of the first half.



Nathaniel Mendez-Laing also tested Wollacott on two occasions as Derby dominated.



After the recess, Charlton took the lead in the 62nd minute as Charlie Kirk fed Albie Morgan, whose rising shot was parried carelessly into the path of Blackett-Taylor by Derby keeper Joe Wildsmith and the winger tapped into an empty net with glee.



Charlton held on to pick up their first win of the season.



Wollacott joined Charlton on a three-year deal as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Swindon Town where he made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.