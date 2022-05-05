Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Jojo Wollacott now Black Stars number 1



Richard Ofori returns to action after injury



Jojo Wollacott wins EFL 2 award



Ace broadcast journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah has pooh-poohed Jojo Wollacott’s award as the best goalkeeper in the English League Two as a propagandist stunt.



Dan Kweku Yeboah who was speaking about the approach used in player call ups to the national team was baffled that Ghana relies on a goalkeeper from the 4th division of the English league.



“So is there not any goalkeeper in the local league who is not good to the extent that we have to go abroad to get a Ghanaian goalkeeper,” Dan Kweku Yeboah stated.



According to him, the recent award handed to Jojo Wollacott was a publicity stunt and should not be used as the standard for the selection of the goalkeeper.



In his estimation, the EFL Two only awarded Jojo Wollacott just to compensate for his achievement in the Black Stars qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



“I recently heard a propaganda that he was awarded the best goalkeeper, apuuu, a team that is in the 4th Division and was also 10th, oh my God!!!,” he said.