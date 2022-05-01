Jojo Wollacott opens up on battling with Richard Ofori for Black Stars first choice spot

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Joseph Luke Wollacott has insisted there is mutual respect between him and Richard Ofori despite a battle for Black Stars' first-choice spot.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper has been the first choice of the Black Stars in the absence of the Orlando Pirates shot-stopper.



According to Wollacott, Ofori inspires him to work hard in the national team, adding that there is no bad feud between him and the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.



“Probably not. It’s good working with him. He (Richard Ofori) pushes me and I do the same. I have a lot of respect for him”, Wollacott told Happy FM.



Ofori who used to be Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper lost his place after he got injured in Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the World Cup Qualifiers.



Wollacott who was his replacement became the new number one after his first call-up to the Black Stars against Zimbabwe under former coach Milovan Rajevac.



The two goalkeepers met for the first time when Ghana took on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff in March.



Despite Ofori’s return to the team, Wollacot has been kept as Ghana’s first choice.