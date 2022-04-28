Jojo Wollacott opens up on battling Richard Ofori for Black Stars spot

Sports News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Joseph Luke Wollacott has disclosed that there is mutual respect between him and goalkeeper Richard Ofori despite the competition in the Black Stars.



According to the Swindon Town goalkeeper, Richard Ofori inspires him to work hard in the national team.



He disclosed in an interview with Happy FM that there is no bad feud between him and the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.



“Probably not. It’s good working with him. He (Richard Ofori) pushes me and I do the same. I have a lot of respect for him”, Wollacott said.



Richard Ofori who used to be Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper lost his place after he got injured in Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the World Cup Qualifiers.



Wollacott who was his replacement became the new number one after his first call-up to the Black Stars against Zimbabwe under former coach Milovan Rajevac.



The two goalkeepers met for the first time when Ghana took on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff in the month of March.



Despite Ofori’s return to the team, Wollacot has been kept as Ghana’s first choice.