Jojo Wollacott not good enough - Sonnie Badu calls for new goalkeeper

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu believes Jojo Wollacott is not gifted enough to be Ghana’s safest pair of hands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



With just a few weeks to the World Cup, Ghana's goalkeeping department has become a worry for fans after the Black Stars flaws were uncovered in their 3-0 defeat to Brazil.



According to Sonnie Badu, the Black Stars need goalkeeper who is good at communicating and commanding his defence.



He suggested that the coach Otto Addo must consider making Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Richard Ofori the number one for the Black Stars although he believes Jojo Wollacott can be Ghana’s ‘best shot stopper’ in future.



“In all honesty, I am very worried about our goalkeeper. It’s not that he’s not good, but I think in time he will be one of our best shot-stoppers,” Sonnie Badu stated in a post on Facebook.



“However, for now, we need a very confident keeper who has great command at the back and in the pole and also communicates clearly.



“I hardly saw him saying a word at the back, maybe they don’t get it, because with Ghana Blackstars you play with passion. I think the coach should strongly consider using Ofori as our number 1 … Well, I guess he knows better. #Ronaldo will be waiting for us with his free kicks,” he stated.



Jojo Wollacott conceded three goals in Ghana’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil in a friendly match played on September 23rd, 2022.



