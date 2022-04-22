Jojo Wollacott nominated for Swindon Town Player of the Season

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has been nominated for Swindon Town Player of the Season.



Wollacott is up against forward Harry McKirdy, defender Ellis Iandolo, and midfielder Louis Reed for the award.



The Black Stars number one has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, especially during the first few months of the season.



Having conceded a respectable 45 goals in 38 games, Wollacott has regularly offered his attacking teammates the opportunity to go and win games with excellent saves and an assured presence between the sticks.



His 11 clean sheets have also come during a campaign in which he has helped Ghana qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.



Swindon Town will be keen to tie him down to a new contract with his deal running out in the summer.



The winner will be presented with their award at the Official Supporters Club's end of season presentation on Wednesday, May 4.