Jojo Wollacott named best goalkeeper of England’s fourth tier league

Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott has been named as the goalkeeper of the week in the English League Two team following his performance for Swindon Town on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper was named in the team of the week after keeping a clean sheet for the second consecutive time in Swindon Town’s 3-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Joseph Wollacott was rated 8.1 which was the second-highest of the match for his performance to help his side claim the massive victory at the Brunton Park.

The Black Stars goalkeeper made six crucial saves to keep Swindon in the game till the end. Three of the saves were from inside the box and made two high claims.

Wollacott has made 26 appearances in the English fourth-tier this season and has conceded 31 goals while keeping seven clean sheets.