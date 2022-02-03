Jojo Wollacott features in Swindon stalemate against Crawley

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott played in Swindon's 1-1 draw against Crawley on Tuesday evening.



Swindon started brightly at home but quickly fell behind as Crawley took the lead thanks to a disputed penalty award at the end of the first half, which was converted by Jack Powell.



In a game in which the hosts were far from their best, Swindon scored a scrappy injury-time goal through Jayden Mitchell-Lawson to keep their place in the League Two play-offs.



Jojo Wollacott returned to Swindon after Ghana was eliminated from the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars of Ghana left the tournament with just one point in Group C.



Jojo Wollacott made some key saves to keep Swindon in the game against Crawley.



