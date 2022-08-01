Jojo Wollacott debuts for Charlton Athletic against Accrington Stanley

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott made his bow for Charlton Athletic in the English Football League One against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.



Wollacott lasted the entire duration of the game as Charlton was held to a 2-2 draw and denied a fairytale finish at Accrington Stanley on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign.



Scott Fraser opened the scoring on 36 minutes with his first goal for the Addicks, before Accrington levelled through captain Sean McConville in the second half.



The Addicks thought they had won it through debutant Miles Leaburn, who nodded home fellow debutant Jack Payne's cross four minutes into injury time, only for Korede Adedoyin to rescue a point for the hosts with virtually the last kick of the game.



Wollacott joined the club on a three-year deal as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Swindon where he made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.



The 25-year-old has 10 caps for Ghana after making his international debut last year.