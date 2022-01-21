‘Jojo Wollacot is a class 4 goalkeeper’ – Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana defender Sarfo Gyamfi has described the Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacot as a class 4 goalkeeper.



The Swindon Town shot stopper was named in Ghana’s final 28-man squad for the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and subsequently kept the post for the Black Stars at the tournament.



Ghana recorded their worse performance at the AFCON and their first exit in the group stage since 2006 after defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.



The four-time African Champions suffered a 3-2 defeat to AFCON debutants on Tuesday at the Roumde Adjia stadium.



Reacting the performance of the team, the former Kotoko defender noted there are better goalkeepers in the system than Jojo Wollacot and has therefore described him as class 4 goalie.



“Jojo Wollacot is a class 4 goalkeeper. He committed some blunders in our game against Gabon. There was too much fear in him throughout the tournament,” he told Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



The Black Stars has arrived in Ghana after their abysmal performance at the AFCON.