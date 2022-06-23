Joining Wontumi Radio was the biggest risk in my life – Atta Poku

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

One of the biggest Sports Journalists in Ghana, Atta Poku, has said that moving from Kessben FM to Wontumi Radio was the biggest risk of his life.



According to him, it was one of the stupid decisions he had ever made.



Atta Poku indicated that he left Kessben FM not because of money but wanted something out of his comfort zone after four years of being with Kessben FM.



“I said I wanted to venture into unchartered territory. No one had done sports on Wontumi’s station. This was going to be the first time someone was going to do sports there. I sat down with King Eben, and I knew he had the numbers, but after his presentation, it dropped, so he needed me, and I needed him. So I told him not to let us be over-fixated on what Wontumi was giving us. So we challenged him that for the first six months, nobody would take a dime from him.



“I didn’t take a huge sum, I didn’t take any salary, and I told King Eben that look, leave him. In six months, let’s see where God will take the sports. After six months, we had made our demands. Now, if we decide to walk away from Wontumi Sports, it will crumble. I’ve delivered, and I’ve taken my demands. If I had taken 5 billion in June, anytime I delivered, he would have measured my delivery with the money he had given me. I didn’t give him that, but I was playing ball.”



He continued, “going to Wontumi was the biggest risk of my life. It was a very stupid decision,” adding that “it goes back to my family lineage; I am going to use Wontumi to get to the very top without using his money. I didn’t need his money; I needed his network to get me to certain places to meet certain people. The years I’ve been away, my friends were here doing party work”.



Atta Poku indicated that he is optimistic about getting an appointment in the government’s second term after he has been able to play his cards well with Wontumi.