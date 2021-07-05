Joining Swansea one of my best decisions - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana Captain Andre Dede Ayew has revealed joining Swansea City remains one of the best decisions he’s taken in his career.



Andre Ayew has left the Welsh outfit after his contract expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.



Ayew ended the previous two seasons as Swansea’s top scorer and netted 35 goals in 106 appearances since rejoining Swansea from West Ham for an initial £18m in January 2018.



However, his Swansea adventure began in 2015 when he joined as a free agent when his contract had run out at Olympique Marseille.



In his first year with Swansea Ayew scored 12 goals in 35 appearances in the Premier League, before joining West Ham for £20.5m a season later.



In an interview with Joy FM, the Black Stars skipper spoke nice words about the club and its people and believes joining the Jack Army is one of his best career decisions taken.



“Honestly, I think it’s one of the best decisions I took in my career. It’s a place where I really felt at home. I felt that the people there were always there for me, on the pitch and off the pitch,” he told Joy FM.



“Being there always gave me the feeling that I am free to express myself on the pitch and things outside the pitch too. And I always have my best.



“The decision to leave one day was gonna come sooner or later, but I wanted to get back to the prem(Premier League) to continue with the club, that was my first aim,” he concluded.



The Ghanaian is now a free agent and has revealed talks are ongoing to decide his next destination.