Johnson Smith would have done a better job than Mariano Barreto - Paa Kwasi Fabin

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors head coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin believes that Asante Kotoko should have maintained Johnson Smith as the head coach of the club.



Smith joined the Asante Kotoko technical bench from Karela United when Maxwell Konadu was named as the head coach of the club.



Following the departure of Maxwell Konadu in December after losing to Great Olympics, the management of the club appointed Johnson Smith as the interim gaffer of the club.



However, prior to the start of the second half of the season, former Black Stars coach, Mariano Barreto was appointed as the head coach of the club on a one and half year deal.



Kotoko under the Portuguese gaffer have not been impressive and according to Fabin, Smith would have done a better job than Barreto.



"Asante Kotoko would have done better if they had maintained Johnson Smith at the wheel," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



Johnson Smith signed a two-year deal with the club, replacing Raphael Akakpo.



