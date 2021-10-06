Johnson Smith accuses Kotoko CEO of leaving him stranded

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian coach Johnson Smith has accused Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, of leaving him stranded in Kumasi following the termination of his contract.



Following the appointment of Prosper Narteh Ogum as the head coach of the club, the former Karela United boss was relieved of his duties as the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko.



David Ocloo and John Eduafo were confirmed as the new assistant coaches for the Porcupine Warriors.



Speaking on his situation for the first time, the veteran gaffer revealed that he visited the club's secretariat to mutually terminate his contract so that he could move on with his life, but things didn't work as he planned.



"I am stranded in Kumasi now," Smith told Kumasi FM.



"I came to terminate my contract with Kotoko. I went to the secretariat, but nobody was there to received me."



"I met only the accountant, and he can't terminate my contract, and the chief executive officer is not picking my calls."



"I have even called some board members including Ahaji Lamin, and he said I should wait till tomorrow," he added.