John Yeboah set to join Dutch side PEC Zwolle

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

John Yeboah seems to be on his way to PEC Zwolle. The attacker was already not part of the Tilburg selection for the match against Zwolle on Saturday.



In Zwolle they hope to alleviate the offensive concerns with the arrival of the former player of VfL Wolfsburg and VVV-Venlo.



John Yeboah was loaned to Almere City last season. There seems to be no future for him in Tilburg.



Yeboah was part of the Wolfsburg youth academy from 2015, he worked his way up through the various age categories before making his professional debut for the Green-and-Whites in November 2018.



That was the first of two Bundesliga appearances for Yeboah, who also played five times for the club in the Regionalliga, scoring four goals.