John Paintsil warns Black Stars against tricky Group E opponents

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ex-Fulham and West Ham United defender John Paintsil has warned the Black Stars not to underestimate group opponents ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



Ghana will be taking on Madagascar in the opening Group E game at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday before facing Central African Republic on Sunday, June 5, 2022.



The next round of fixtures will take place in September with back-to-back matches against Angola. The ex-Ghana player believes the opponents are tricky and could cause havoc if underrated.



"The players themselves know what is ahead of them. It is an AFCON qualifier and the opponents are tricky teams so they (Black Stars) should not underrate any of them because the game now is dynamic," he told Akoma FM in Kumasi



"They should rather stay together and listen to the instructions of the technical team just as they did against Nigeria.



Ghana head coach Otto Addo has invited 33 players for the upcoming matches and have since pitched camp in Cape Coast.



Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the game against Madagascar following an injury he picked at training.



Skipper Andre Ayew, Abdul Rahman Baba, Mubarak Wakaso and Benjamin Tetteh have all returned to the group after missing the World Cup playoff in March.