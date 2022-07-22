John Paintsil wants GFA and Black Stars players to agree on one thing before 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, John Paintsil has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to agree on one thing with the Black Stars players before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out on the 2018 tournament in Russia.



In an interview, the former Fulham star noted mistakes during the 2014 World Cup have been rectified and is of the view the team will not face similar problems in Qatar.



“I believe the situation now is stable because you can see from when we played Nigeria here and the away game. The system has been put in place and I believe that mistakes have been rectified. The FA and the board of directors have done well.”



“So, I believe that the players and management have to sit down and agree on one thing, (Which is) why they are going for the tournament and why they have to be there. They need to know all that and I strongly believe we are not going to face the 2014 saga again.”



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan recently explained how a silent protest resulted in the exchange of blows.



Gyan, who captained Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, and his teammates were waiting for the government to honour their appearance fees promise, which had been delayed.



Despite the delay, government airlifted USD$3 million to Brazil to pay money-craving Black Stars players.



"This was not how the silent protest was supposed to end," Gyan revealed.



According to Gyan, he was not around when the fight erupted but later got the information from Sulley Muntari.



"I went to Sulley Muntari's room to find out what happened. He told me he was trying to explain something to the management member and it turned out into a heated argument," he started.



"The heated argument led to the management member throwing a blow at Muntari, and he retaliated by fighting back. He showed me the bruise along with the dab of blood, that he sustained from the incident."



The protest led to the sacking of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari during the tournament due to indiscipline.