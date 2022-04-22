John Paintsil urges Fulham to find the right blend of experienced and young players to compete in EPL next season

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Fulham defender, John Paintsil has advised the club to blend experience players with young talent to ensure the team survives in the English Premier League next season.



The LillyWhites earlier this week sealed promotion from the English Championship to the Premier League after a comfortable 3-0 win against Preston.



To ensure the team does not get relegated at the end of the 2022-23 season, John Paintsil has urged the technical handlers of the club to insist on reinforcement.



Speaking to Class FM, John Paintsil said hearing of the promotion of his former club brought him a lot of joy.



“I was so excited and I even posted on my Instagram congratulating them. It has been back and forth, this is the third time, I believe this time around they will take things right. So yeah I’m very happy to see Fulham coming back to the Premiership,” the former Black Stars defender told Class Sports.



John Paintsil continued, “They need to buy experienced players. Players who have tested the league for a very long time. Our time that is what Roy Hodgson did. I think they know what to do now. They need to blend young experience and the main experience. That will help the team going forward.”



Fulham in the last five seasons have swapped between the English Championship and the Premier League at the end of every season.



This time around, the club will hope to stay in the top-flight to find some stability.



