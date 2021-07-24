John Paintsil reacts to reports of going into full time acting

Sports News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil has disclosed that he is not going into full-time acting after pictures of him and popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah “Lil Win” surfaced online.



The former West Ham and Fulham defender confirmed playing a role in the TV series which is yet to be premiered.



The picture which went viral sparked rumors on whether the retired footballer had switched to acting.



John Paintsil in an interview confirmed that he only went there to support a colleague.



“I have not joined the movie industry. My friend called me to come and help him”, he told Happy FM.



“Acting is not my thing, I just went to support Lil Win. So I played the role that was given to me”.



“It is a series which is coming out very soon called Agya Bofoa and the producers will be the best people to bring out the release date”



He added: “I am ever ready to help or support any colleague who calls me to come and help him and vice versa as I will also need him to do something for me in the future”.



